Delhi Metro Service On Diwali: Last Metro Train To Start At 10 PM Instead of 11 PM, Says DMRC

On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line.

Published: November 8, 2023 5:24 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line. Metro train services will commence from 06:00 AM onwards on ALL LINES/SECTIONS and from 4:45 AM on Airport Express Line on this Sunday (Diwali).

