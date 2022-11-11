Delhi Metro Services To Be Affected On This Line On November 13. Full Details Here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services on one line will be affected on Sunday (November 13) due to maintenance work.

The DMRC said maintenance work will be carried out between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line. (File Photo)

New Delhi: People travelling via Delhi Metro’s Blue Line will face issues on Sunday (November 13) as the services on this line will be affected for few hours. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said maintenance work will be carried out between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“Moti Nagar Metro station will remain closed till resumption of services i.e, up to 7 am. In rest of the sections, i.e, from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to as per routine Sunday time table,” DMRC said.

The DMRC also that the connectivity “between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”