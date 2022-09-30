New Delhi: There will be no direct metro services on the Noida Electronic City-Dwarka line till 2 pm on Sunday (October 2). The services from the Noida Electronic City to Dwarka will be disrupted as maintenance works will be carried out.Also Read - Delhi Metro Update: These Stations On Yellow Line Not Operational Today

“There will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sector 21 from the state of revenue services till 2 pm,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said as quoted as saying in a report by Times of India. “Passengers heading from one end to another end of this line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank during this period,” Dayal said. However, train services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali will not be affected on Sunday.

Delhi Metro Services Update: What Passengers Should Know