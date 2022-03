New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink line on Thursday morning.Also Read - PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Don Bradman to Notch Up Highest Individual Score By a Captain in 4th Innings of Test Cricket

Service Update Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 17, 2022

