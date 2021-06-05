New Delhi: In the wake of revised guidelines issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi, on the extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for general public from 7th June 2021 with 50% seating capacity only, the DMRC said on Saturday. On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approximately 5 to 15 min on different Lines, it said. Also Read - From Pediatric Task Force to Peak of 37,000 Cases: Here's How Delhi Govt is Preparing For 3rd Wave

The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown. General public is advised to cooperate with the Metro authorities in ensuring compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises throughout their travel.

In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid-appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station. Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. DMRC is also writing to authorities for maintenance of law and order outside stations to handle the extra rush as services resume from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.