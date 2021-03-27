New Delhi: The Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2.30 PM on Holi, Monday (March 29), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet. “Holi Update: On Holi (29th March 2021), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line,” the body tweeted. Also Read - Happy Holi 2021: Top Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp Status, And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Metro has intensified its drive to ensure commuters maintain social distancing and wear masks inside trains and on station premises. As per the existing COVID-19 safety protocol, it is mandatory for all passengers to enter station premises after thermal screening, hand sanitisation and with a face mask on. Following social distancing norms on metro premises is also a must throughout the journey period, the DMRC said in a statement. Also Read - Holi 2021| Be At Your Colourful Best With These DIY Cocktails

Inside the trains, the number of flying squads and the frequency of checking is being increased to ensure that COVID safety protocol is strictly adhered to, and offenders will be penalized on the spot, the statement said. The DMRC also directed its officials posted at stations to intensify inspection and ensure that all travel protocols are strictly complied to by both the staff and the passengers, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)