Delhi Metro Latest Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said the Delhi Metro services on March 18 will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. However, the commuters can avail the services after 2:30 PM. The changes have been made due to the Holi festival.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Adds 3 Holi Special Trains For These States | Details Here

On Holi March 18, metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines & will continue normally thereafter: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) pic.twitter.com/aqEwo1EuBP — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

Also Read - Holi 2022 Skincare And Haircare Tips For That Flawless Beauty This Festive Season!

“On Holi March 18, metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Set to Run 120 Special Trains For Holi Festival | Details Here