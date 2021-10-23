New Delhi: Many Delhi Metro passengers suffer from mobile network issues as soon as they cross Mandi House, which is an underground station. However, travellers face these network issues at a total of 29 underground Metro stations. This information is based on a survey that was conducted for upgradation of mobile connectivity across the entire Delhi Metro network.Also Read - THIS Metro Gets Highest Single-Day Ridership Post COVID-19 Lockdown
The work to improve the signal strength of mobile network at these stations is underway. The network upgradation work will be completed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with Telecom Consultants India Limited (TCIL). Also Read - Step-by-Step Guide on How Delhi People Can Connect to Free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line
The places with the worst mobile connectivity, according to the survey, include 20 underground stations on the Yellow Line (Jahangirpuri to Gurugram) of the Delhi Metro, three stations on the Blue Line (Noida to Dwarka) and six on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Faridabad). Mobile network connectivity is the worst here.
The DMRC has said that the work of improving mobile network connectivity will be completed by the end of this year.
Passengers experience the most mobile network issues at the following Delhi Metro stations:
Yellow Line:
- Vishwavidyalaya
- Vidhan Sabha
- Civil Lines
- Kashmiri Gate
- Chandni Chowk
- Chawri Bazaar
- New Delhi
- Rajiv Chowk
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Udyog Bhawan
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Jor Bagh
- INA
- AIIMS
- Green Park
- Hauz Khas
- Malviya Nagar
- Saket
Blue Line:
- Barakhamba Road
- Mandi House
- Dwarka Sector-21
Violet Line:
- Mandi House
- Janpath
- Central Secretariat
- Khan Market
- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
- Jangpura