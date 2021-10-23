New Delhi: Many Delhi Metro passengers suffer from mobile network issues as soon as they cross Mandi House, which is an underground station. However, travellers face these network issues at a total of 29 underground Metro stations. This information is based on a survey that was conducted for upgradation of mobile connectivity across the entire Delhi Metro network.Also Read - THIS Metro Gets Highest Single-Day Ridership Post COVID-19 Lockdown

The work to improve the signal strength of mobile network at these stations is underway. The network upgradation work will be completed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with Telecom Consultants India Limited (TCIL). Also Read - Step-by-Step Guide on How Delhi People Can Connect to Free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

The places with the worst mobile connectivity, according to the survey, include 20 underground stations on the Yellow Line (Jahangirpuri to Gurugram) of the Delhi Metro, three stations on the Blue Line (Noida to Dwarka) and six on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Faridabad). Mobile network connectivity is the worst here.

The DMRC has said that the work of improving mobile network connectivity will be completed by the end of this year.

Passengers experience the most mobile network issues at the following Delhi Metro stations:

Yellow Line:

Vishwavidyalaya

Vidhan Sabha

Civil Lines

Kashmiri Gate

Chandni Chowk

Chawri Bazaar

New Delhi

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Udyog Bhawan

Lok Kalyan Marg

Jor Bagh

INA

AIIMS

Green Park

Hauz Khas

Malviya Nagar

Saket

Blue Line:

Barakhamba Road

Mandi House

Dwarka Sector-21

Violet Line: