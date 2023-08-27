Home

‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’: Walls Of 5 Delhi Metro Stations Vandalised With Pro-Khalistani Slogans

Delhi Police said pro-Khalistani slogans such as 'Khalistan is a part of India and against PM Modi' and 'Delhi banega Khalistan' appeared on the walls on several metro stations.

Delhi Metro Stations' Walls Defaced With Pro-Khalistan Slogans Ahead Of G20 Summit

New Delhi: The walls of at least five metro stations in Delhi were found vandalised with pro-Khalistani graffiti ahead of the G20 summit. In a statement, Delhi Police said slogans such as ‘Khalistan is a part of India and against PM Modi’ appeared on the walls on several metro stations.

“In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written ‘Khalistan is a part of India and against PM Modi’. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this,” Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In pictures shared by Delhi Police, pro-Khalistani slogans were seen inscribed on the walls of metro stations that rwad “Delhi Banega Khalistan” and “Khalistan Zindabad”. “Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) also released raw footage of Delhi Metro stations which were defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans,” an officer said.

“Suspected SFJ activists defaced multiple Metro stations in Delhi — from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh — with pro-Khalistan slogans,” the officer added. Confirming the defacement of Metro stations, they were pursuing necessary action in the matter, as per law.

The defacement of the metro stations comes at a time whenDelhi is playing host to the B20 Summit India, 2023. The three-day summit started on August 25 and will end on Sunday. The event has drawn over 1,500 delegates from 55 countries.

Meanwhile, as many as 18 heads of state are expected to attend the G20 summit in the national capital next month. Many heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The G20 summit in Delhi is set to be held on

