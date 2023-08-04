Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Metro Suicide: 40-Year-Old Bihar Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Train At AIIMS Station

Delhi Metro Suicide: 40-Year-Old Bihar Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Train At AIIMS Station

The deceased was identified through his Aadhaar card as Amit Singh, a resident of Bihar, the officer said.

Delhi Metro Latest Update: Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to Remain Shut Tomorrow, Here’s Why

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man died after he jumped onto the tracks at the Delhi Metro’s AIIMS station here on Friday, the police informed. According to reports, the incident took place around 10 am. The deceased was identified through his Aadhaar card as Amit Singh, a resident of Bihar, the officer said.

Trending Now

A preliminary probe revealed that as the victim allegedly jumped, he hit his head and died on the spot. Further investigation is underway. The situation at the spot is normal, crime and forensics teams have been called and proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC are going on, police added.

Four days ago on July 31, a 31-year-old librarian died after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro’s Najafgarh station.The victim was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh. He too died on the spot.

CCTV footage was checked and his family members also reached the spot. Kumar was a librarian in Uttrakhand’s Devprayag. He was married and had one daughter, he said.

In May, a 32-year-old man died in a similar way in front of a moving metro train at Noida Sector-34 metro station in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES