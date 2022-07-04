New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman passenger ended her life by jumping in front of a moving train at a station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Monday morning. The incident took place at Jor Bagh metro station. This led to a brief delay in services on a section of the corridor. The train was going towards HUDA City Centre when she jumped from the platform and got hit.Also Read - Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Services Disrupted Due to Passenger on Track; Commuters Face Hardship

The woman was rushed by CATS ambulance to Safdarjung Hospital where she was declared brought dead. However, no suicide note was recovered from her. Hence, the reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Technical Snag Hits Delhi's Red Line, Normal Services Affected for Over an Hour

Her body has been kept in mortuary. Post-mortem will be conducted after her identity is ascertained, said officials. Also Read - Gujarat Woman Records Emotional Video At Sabarmati Before Killing Self Post Breakup With Boyfriend

Yellow Line Update Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 4, 2022

Earlier in the day, DMRC had alerted commuters about the delay. “Yellow Line Update Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines.” Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)