Delhi Metro Latest Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said in a tweet that the Delhi Metro services will start at 6 AM on Phase-III sections on Sunday, June 5, 2022, to help aspirants appearing for the civil services preliminary 2022 examination reach their centres.

"The metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday, 5th June, to facilitate the candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services (Prelim) Examination," the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi | Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8am on Sundays will begin at 6am this Sunday i.e, 5th June, to facilitate the candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services (Prelim) Examination: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) pic.twitter.com/AH8jWDXma8 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

The Union Public Service Commission will hold the UPSC Prelims 2022 on June 5. About 10 lakh candidates register for the exam each year in the hopes of becoming an IAS officer in the country. This year, the civil services preliminary examination 2022 will be held to fill 861 posts.

The candidates must note that the civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.