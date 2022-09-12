New Delhi: The operations on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line will be affected on Monday due to a planned maintenance work. A section of the busy Yellow Line will be partially unavailable in the initial few hours, the Delhi Metro said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.Also Read - Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electric City/Vaishali Delayed

“Yellow Line Update Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Delhi Metro update: Yellow Line services to be affected

The affected segment will be one side of Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations.

During this period, trains will however be available from Qutub Minar station for going towards Samaypur Badli, the DMRC said.

The DMRC also said that the entry and exit at the MG Road Metro Station in Yellow Line has been temporarily closed.

Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur.

