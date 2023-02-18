Home

Delhi Metro Update: Yellow Line Services To Remain Partially Closed On February 19 | Check Details

Delhi Metro News: Yellow line services will remain suspended partially at few stations and Csec gate will closed on February 19.

Delhi: Delhi folks attention! Weekend is here is so is an update about Delhi metro. In case you have plans that involves taking a metro ride in he yellow line, then one must pay attention. Few operations on some major station on the yellow line will remain partially curtailed for few hours on February 19 (Sunday) due to maintenance work.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya section of the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), train services will not be available on two stations i.e, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha falling in this section till 06.30 AM from start of revenue services on 19.02.2023,” DMRC said in a statement.

In another update, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed that gate no. 5 of the Central Secretariat metro station on Violet Line will remain closed from February 19 for renovation work.

“Passengers can use Gate No 1 & 2 for entry/exit,” it added.

Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 6.30 am, it said.

Connectivity between Kashmere Gate Metro station and Vishwavidyalaya metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus service during this period.

The station is located in the heart of national capital and is an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and Violet Line. Its gate no. 1 was temporarily closed for maintenance work from February 10.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly,

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.