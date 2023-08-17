Home

Delhi Metro in News Again! Women Get In Ugly Fight for Space to Stand, Video Goes Viral

Two women get into a verbal spat in Delhi Metro, video goes viral

New Delhi: For the past few months, the Delhi Metro has been grabbing the headlines mostly for cases that can be dimmed as negative or in bad taste. From couples displaying their affection publicly to ugly shuffle over seat sharing, the Delhi Metro passengers have seen it all. However, a recent video shot on the train shows two women engaged in a heated altercation, seemingly related to the “standing space” within the metro.

The video is shared by the Twitter handle @gharkekalesh with the caption: “Kalesh [heated argument] between two women inside Delhi Metro over not getting a place to stand.” The women can be seen vigorously pushing and shouting at each other, disturbing the peace of nearby commuters.

Watch Video

Kalesh b/w Two Woman inside Delhi metro over not giving place to stand pic.twitter.com/8a11cfg1Hz — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 15, 2023

In the video, a woman dressed in a pink suit verbally abuses another woman donning a black suit. While the precise trigger for this dispute remains unclear, it is rumored that the woman in black requested the woman in pink to ‘adjust’ slightly due to space constraints.

Eventually, the situation is diffused by the intervention of a third woman, effectively bringing the altercation to an end.

The video has garnered 72.1K views, 627 likes, since posted on X on 15th August. Views and likes continues to attract attention.

Here are some of the reactions

Career advice after 10th :

Delhi metro mai camera lekar daily vlog karo ! Jee han dosto chaliye shuru karte hai ! — TYM (@stym_30) August 15, 2023

Poora coach de diya, har coach me 8 reserved seat de di. Abhi bhi jagah kam pad rahi aunty ko. — Utkarsh Agarwal (@Utkarshere) August 15, 2023

Welcome to Delhi metro @scribe_prashant sir — Rahul (@Rahulmeelindia) August 15, 2023

Bore hone par kripya delhi metro jaye… — INDIAN (@ranjanravi16) August 16, 2023

Delhi metro and kalesh never ending story — Arhant Shelby (@Arhantt_pvt) August 15, 2023

