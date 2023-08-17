Top Recommended Stories

  • Delhi Metro in News Again! Women Get In Ugly Fight for Space to Stand, Video Goes Viral

Published: August 17, 2023 9:03 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Two women get into a verbal spat in Delhi Metro, video goes viral

New Delhi: For the past few months, the Delhi Metro has been grabbing the headlines mostly for cases that can be dimmed as negative or in bad taste. From couples displaying their affection publicly to ugly shuffle over seat sharing, the Delhi Metro passengers have seen it all. However, a recent video shot on the train shows two women engaged in a heated altercation, seemingly related to the “standing space” within the metro.

The video is shared by the Twitter handle @gharkekalesh with the caption: “Kalesh [heated argument] between two women inside Delhi Metro over not getting a place to stand.” The women can be seen vigorously pushing and shouting at each other, disturbing the peace of nearby commuters.


In the video, a woman dressed in a pink suit verbally abuses another woman donning a black suit. While the precise trigger for this dispute remains unclear, it is rumored that the woman in black requested the woman in pink to ‘adjust’ slightly due to space constraints.

Eventually, the situation is diffused by the intervention of a third woman, effectively bringing the altercation to an end.

The video has garnered 72.1K views, 627 likes, since posted on X on 15th August. Views and likes continues to attract attention.

