Delhi Metro Girl Breaks Silence After Her Attire Video Goes Viral, Says Not Doing For Publicity Stunt

Identified as Rhythm Chanana, the Delhi Metro girl spoke about the sudden social media spotlight as well as the story behind her attire.

A video has gone viral of a woman wearing bikini and a mini skirt in Delhi Metro. (Photo: Twitter/@NCMIndiaa)

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Days after the video of a scantily clad girl went viral in Delhi Metro and created stir on the Internet, she broke silence on the matter and said she is not doing this for any publicity stunt and has been travelling like this for months. She also added that she doesn’t care about what people think of her dressing sense.

Identified as Rhythm Chanana, the girl spoke to India Today about the sudden social media spotlight as well as the story behind her attire.

She further stated that she is not inspired by Uorfi Javed and didn’t even know who she was until recently a friend showed a photo of her.

Watch The Viral Video:

Chanana made it clear that her family members are not so happy with her choice and she gets regular threats from her neighbours. However, she said she doesn’t care about what people think of her.

Soon after the video of Chanana’s attire went viral on social media, the DMRC issued a statement and urged commuters to follow “social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society”.

“The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers,” Delhi Metro said in a statement.

Reacting to the DMRC statement, Chanana said that Delhi Metro has a no videography policy inside the trains. “It’s weird that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro. If they have a problem with my attire, they should also have a problem with those who shot it,” she said.

The viral video on social media showed the woman sitting on a seat inside a metro train with a backpack on her lap. After the video of her attire went viral, several Twitter users called her the “Delhi Metro girl”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.