Home

News

Delhi

‘Commuters Should Not Wear….’: Delhi Metro Issues Statement After Viral Video Of Woman Dressed Like Uorfi Javed

‘Commuters Should Not Wear….’: Delhi Metro Issues Statement After Viral Video Of Woman Dressed Like Uorfi Javed

The DMRC issued statement after videos and pictures of a bikini-clad woman, who was called out on the Internet for wearing 'Uorfi Javed-like clothes', in Delhi Metro have gone viral on social media.

A video has gone viral of a woman wearing bikini and a mini skirt in Delhi Metro. (Photo: Twitter/@NCMIndiaa)

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged commuters to maintain social etiquette and not wear “any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers”. DMRC’s statement comes after videos and pictures of a bikini-clad woman, who was called out on the Internet for wearing ‘Uorfi Javed-like clothes’, in Delhi Metro have gone viral on social media.

“The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers,” Delhi Metro said in statement.

You may like to read

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Operations and Maintenance Act lists out “indecency as a punishable offence under section 59”, it pointed out. “We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner,” the DMRC added.

‘Delhi Metro Girl’ Viral Video

Several social media users did not mince their words as they hit out at the woman in the viral video for wearing a bikini and a mini skirt while travelling in Delhi Metro. In the undated video clip, the woman passenger with a rucksack is seen seated next to other women inside a coach. After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece outfit.

The woman has now been identified as Rhythm Chanana as per a report by India Today. Under fire for wearing Uorfi Javed-style clothes in Delhi Metro, Chanana said she “does not care what people have to say”. She also said she was “not inspired by Uorfi Javed” and it was “not a publicity stunt”.

“It’s my freedom in what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous. I don’t care what people have to say. I am not inspired by Uorfi Javed. I didn’t even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story,” Chanana said in the report.

Chanana said she has been travelling in Delhi Metro in similar attire for several months now. “I have been travelling like this for many months now. It happened to be viral now. It’s weird that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro. If they have a problem with my attire, they should also have a problem with those who shot it,” Chanana said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.