New Delhi: The expansion of a small segment of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line at Trilokpuri was inaugurated on Friday; making it the longest operational corridor of the network. This is the first time that the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which stretches to 38 stations, has been fully linked.Also Read - Extension Of Delhi Metro's Grey Line Postponed For Two Weeks Due To Road Issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri jointly inaugurated the section of about 289 metre between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, via video-conferencing. Also Read - Grey Line Extension, Pink Line Segment of Delhi Metro to be Opened on August 6: DMRC

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018. Also Read - Delhi Metro Latest News: DMRC Launches India’s First UPI-Based Cashless Parking At Kashmere Gate

However, a small portion in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area had become a bottleneck, due to which the line remained disjointed there.

Now, with the missing link plugged after much delay, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor.

And, it will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

The end-to-end linking of the Pink Line will also immensely benefit residents of east Delhi or people travelling to that region, as the gap at Trilokpuri was causing the corridor to be operated in two separate segments.

The gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020, but it was delayed due to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources had said early October.

The bottleneck near Trilokpuri station had risen due to multiple issues, including land acquisition, resulting in a portion of the metro segment, then about a few kilometres, remaining incomplete, rendering the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station a terminus.

Passenger services on the line is slated to begin from 3 pm onwards on Friday.

DMRC authorities said with this seamless connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.

(With inputs from PTI)