New Delhi: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed on Tuesday morning due to some technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali. The blue line stretch was affected between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations following a suspected case of cable theft, an official said.Also Read - Commuters Violate Covid Guidelines In Delhi Metro: DMRC Deploys Flying Squad to Ensure Compliance

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters, which in the morning hours largely comprise office-goers. “Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines,” it tweeted. Also Read - Girl Slaps Boy After Argument in Delhi Metro, High-Voltage Drama Caught on Camera | Watch

Blue Line Update Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 19, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Metro Deliberates On Three-Coach System For Rithala-Bawana-Narela Corridor

Notably, Yamuna Bank metro station is the junction point from where the Delhi Metro goes to either Vaishali or Noida. “The cable theft has resulted in track circuit drop (signalling issue) in this section restricting the trains to move in manual mode with limited speed of up to 25 KMPH only,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.

Train services are affected between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations of Blue Line since morning because of a suspected case of cable theft on this section on the Down Line which goes towards Vaishali/Noida Electronic city. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 19, 2022

The restoration work on this stretch will be completed only during night hours on 19th July, 2022 after closure of revenue services, since ‘access to track’ will be necessary for up to 3 hours to identify the exact location of the theft & carry out necessary replacement work. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 19, 2022

It further said that due to this issue, there will be minor bunching of trains between these two stations. It was officially learnt that the restoration work on this stretch will be completed only during night hours after closure of revenue services, since ‘access to track’ will be necessary for up to 3 hours to identify the exact location of the theft and carry out necessary replacement work.

To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements are being made at the stations and inside the trains on Blue Line. The information has also been shared through social media. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 19, 2022

The DMRC said to inform passengers about the same, regular announcements are being made at the stations and inside the trains on Blue Line. “The information has also been shared through social media,” it said.