New Delhi: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed on Tuesday morning due to some technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali. The blue line stretch was affected between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations following a suspected case of cable theft, an official said.Also Read - Commuters Violate Covid Guidelines In Delhi Metro: DMRC Deploys Flying Squad to Ensure Compliance
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters, which in the morning hours largely comprise office-goers. “Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines,” it tweeted. Also Read - Girl Slaps Boy After Argument in Delhi Metro, High-Voltage Drama Caught on Camera | Watch
Also Read - Delhi Metro Deliberates On Three-Coach System For Rithala-Bawana-Narela Corridor
Notably, Yamuna Bank metro station is the junction point from where the Delhi Metro goes to either Vaishali or Noida. “The cable theft has resulted in track circuit drop (signalling issue) in this section restricting the trains to move in manual mode with limited speed of up to 25 KMPH only,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.
It further said that due to this issue, there will be minor bunching of trains between these two stations. It was officially learnt that the restoration work on this stretch will be completed only during night hours after closure of revenue services, since ‘access to track’ will be necessary for up to 3 hours to identify the exact location of the theft and carry out necessary replacement work.
The DMRC said to inform passengers about the same, regular announcements are being made at the stations and inside the trains on Blue Line. “The information has also been shared through social media,” it said.