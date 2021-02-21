New Delhi: On Sunday morning, the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services will be affected briefly due to scheduled track maintenance at Dwarka Metro station. Normal train services will be restored in the entire Blue Line from 9.30 a.m. onwards. Also Read - Delhi Metro Latest News: Train Services on Blue Line to be Hit Briefly Today | Here’s Why

The Metro services on the Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Janakpuri West section would continue to be available in one loop as per the Sunday’s time table. Also Read - Rail Roko Andolan: Delhi Metro Blocks Entry, Exit at 4 Stations on Green Line, Traffic Alert at Borders

The Metro services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section would commence from 8 a.m. Also Read - Azadpur to Become Delhi Metro's Second Triple Interchange Station After Kashmere Gate

Services on the Janakpuri West-Dwarka section would be suspended due to the ongoing track maintenance on this section. Metro trains would, however, continue to run between Dwarka to Dwarka Sector 21.

Regular announcements would be made for informing the passengers at the stations and inside the trains during this period.