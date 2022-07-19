New Delhi: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed on Tuesday morning due to some technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.Also Read - Commuters Violate Covid Guidelines In Delhi Metro: DMRC Deploys Flying Squad to Ensure Compliance

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters, which in the morning hours largely comprise office-goers. "Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.

Blue Line Update Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 19, 2022



A senior official said the delay was due to some technical issues. Further details were awaited from the DMRC.