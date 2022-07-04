New Delhi: Services on a portion of the Delhi Metro’s Yellow line were delayed as a passenger was on track, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday. Taking to their Twitter handle, the metro service wrote, “Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines.”Also Read - Technical Snag Hits Delhi's Red Line, Normal Services Affected for Over an Hour

Yellow Line Update Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 4, 2022

Delhi Metro's yellow line connects Samaypur Badli to Gurugram's Huda City Center. Moments after DMRC posted the tweet informing a delay on the Yellow Line, anguished passengers took to the comment section and wrote about their issues due to the delay.While one passenger wrote, "Yellow line is slow line now. Metro is delayed extremely," another commented saying, "No train going beyond Central secretariat. All chaos here. Deboarded all passengers here." Meanwhile, many others also expressed their concern about the passenger who was found on the metro track.



This is a developing story, more details awaited