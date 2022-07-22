New Delhi: Delhi Metro’s Yellow line between Green Park and Qutub Minar will undergo maintenance work on July 24 due to which operations will be regulated in the initial few hours on Sunday.Also Read - Delhi Metro Deliberates On Three-Coach System For Rithala-Bawana-Narela Corridor

To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on the Yellow Line, train services on the morning of Sunday on this corridor will be briefly regulated, the officials said. Also Read - Delhi Metro Unveils First Refurbished Train After First-Ever Mid-Life Overhaul of Old Coaches

To undertake planned track maintenance work, train services between Green Park and Qutab Minar section of Yellow Line will be regulated briefly (from start of passenger service till 7.00 AM) on Sunday i.e. 24th July, 2022. To read more visit, https://t.co/TwFmrsdZzg — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2022

Also Read - Driverless Train Operations on Pink Line to be Inaugurated on Nov 25: DMRC

Services during morning (from start of passenger service till 7 AM) from Green Park and Qutab Minar will be available with a headway (frequency) of 22 minutes and from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to Huda City Centre will be available according to the regular Sunday time table, the DMRC said in a statement.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during the period, it said.