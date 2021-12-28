Delhi Lockdown: Amid rising Omicron cases across the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday decided to bring back lockdown-like restrictions across the city to combat the further spread of the new variant. The government also sounded a yellow alert as the positivity rate continues to be more than 0.5 per cent for the past two days. “Delhi is mostly recording mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. That is why there is no reason to panic. However, to ensure that the infection rate does not rise exponentially, a few restrictions under level 1 (yellow alert) is going to be imposed as the positivity rate continues to be more than 0.5 per cent for the past two days”, said CM Kejriwal after a high-level meeting today.Also Read - No New COVID Restrictions In England before 2022

Delhi Metro: New Restrictions Commuters Must Know

Delhi Metro will run with 50% seating capacity

No standing passengers.

Night curfew in the city from 11 PM to 5 AM.

Yellow Alert in Delhi: Other Restrictions Delhiites Must Know