New Delhi: A day after the Delhi government issued a yellow alert for the national capital and imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the wake of rising Omicron cases, metro commuters especially office-goers across the city faced a harrowing time as long queues of people with no social distancing were witnessed at various corridors. Taking to Facebook and Twitter, several commuters narrated their ordeal and shared pictures of such queues outside stations. Besides metro corridors, bus stands across Delhi also saw similar chaos. As per the latest guidelines issued by the Delhi government, both metros and DTC buses are operating at 50 per cent seating capacity owing to the rising COVID and Omicron cases. The queues were seen getting longer at some of the stations, like Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham, among others.Also Read - Night Curfew, Section 144: Check These Guidelines if Planning to Hold New Year Party in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida

“Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside the metro trains. In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel”, a government order said. In view of the same, entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Out of 712 gates, 444 will be kept open as of now.

Delhiites Narrate Their Order on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Delhiites slammed CM Kejriwal and claimed his decision of reimposing restrictions will lead to a massive rise in corona, Omicron cases. Notably, Delhi has recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

Lockdown-like Restrictions In Delhi

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed lockdown-like restrictions and sounded a yellow alert across the city to combat the further spread of the new variant. “We have stayed above 0.5 per cent positivity rate for more than two days. We are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan,” the Chief Minister had said.

The Chief Minister, however, assured that the government is fully prepared to deal with the rise in number of infections. “We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases in Delhi”, Kejriwal stated, adding that the cases are mild. Furthermore, he Delhiites to strictly adhere to Covid protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Full List of New Restrictions in Delhi