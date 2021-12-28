Delhi Lockdown Latest News Today: As the new cases of Omicron continued to rise, the Kejriwal government on Tuesday imposed a mini lockdown in the national capital and issues a list of fresh restrictions for bars and restaurants including other business establishments.Also Read - Booster Shot: Personnel Deployed On Election Duty In Poll-Bound States To Be Eligible For Precaution Dose

In the fresh guidelines, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday said the restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 PM. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Starrer ‘Jersey’ Postponed Due To Rise in Omicron Cases

The DDMA also ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and imposed restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Also Read - EXPLAINED: What Delhi Yellow Alert Means. Full List of Restrictions Under Mini Lockdown in Delhi

Apart from this, the cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed if ‘yellow’ alert is sounded.

The Delhi government said that the private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

Full list of guidelines:

In Delhi government offices, only half of the remaining staff will be allowed under the ‘yellow’ alert. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes will remain closed. The religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed. Parks and gardens can however open. The shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM. The night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will remain in force till further orders. Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited. The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses will ply at 50 per cent of capacity with exempted category passengers.

Part of the guidelines, the timing of night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10 PM.

As per the plan of the Delhi government, there are four levels of colour-coded alerts namely, yellow, amber, orange and red.

A yellow alert is declared when the infection rate continues to be either at the mark of 0.5 per cent positivity for two consecutive days or crosses it.

Under the Level 1 alert, 1,500 positive cases could be reported in the national capital in a span of one week.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting to review the pandemic situation in the national capital and said earlier in the day that a decision has been taken to issue ‘yellow’ alert in view of fast rising cases of infections.

The development comes as Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent.