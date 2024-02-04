Delhi Minister Atishi Served Notice By Delhi Police Over MLA ‘Buying’ Allegations Against BJP

Virendraa Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP President said the BJP welcomes reports of the Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations.

(L) New Delhi, Feb 04 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials arrives at the residence of Delhi Minister Atishi to serve her a notice in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 's allegation against the BJP attempting to poach AAP MLAs, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta) (R) New Delhi, Nov 04 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI File Photo)

Atishi Served Notice: Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was on Sunday served notice by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch regarding her allegations that the BJP was trying to “buy” AAP MLAs. On Sunday morning, when the police team reached Atishi’s residence, she directed her officer to receive the notice, as per sources.

Delhi Police had on Saturday served the summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office.

“An enquiry is being conducted by the Crime Branch, on a complaint received in respect to the allegations made by you that BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to sitting MLAs of AAP for leaving the party and to join the BJP. These allegations were posted by you on X (formerly Twitter) on 27.01.2014,” reads the Crime Branch notice served to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The notice said that the plain reading of the said tweet indicates that the Chief Minister is privy to certain information regarding the commission of a cognisable offence.

“Therefore, you are hereby requested to provide answers to the questionnaire endorsed herewith by 05.02.2024 to the office of undersigned at Central Range, Crime Branch, second Floor, Police Station Kamla Market Building, New Delhi,” read the notice signed by ACP Pankaj Arora.

Any additional/supplementary information that you may wish to share or which may be deemed by you to be of any assistance for the enquiry, may either be tendered in writing or can be got recorded by the undersigned on the date and venue mentioned above, said the notice.

Virendraa Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP President had said the BJP welcomes reports of the Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP’s allegations of the BJP “luring” AAP MLAs adding that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal and he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal’s allegations.

