Delhi Minor Rape Case: Accused Officer, His Wife Tried To Flee Cops Ahead Of Arrest; CCTV Footage Shows

A CCTV footage obtained by Delhi Police has revealed that the suspended city government official accused of raping a minor girl, tried to flee from his house along with his wife just hours before he was arrested on Monday.

New Delhi: A CCTV footage obtained by Delhi Police has revealed that the suspended city government official accused of raping a minor girl, tried to flee from his house along with his wife just hours before he was arrested on Monday. The footage with a time stamp of 9.35 a.m. on Monday (Aug 21) morning showed the accused Premoday Khakha, a 51-year-old deputy director in the Woman and Child Development Department of the Delhi government, and his wife Seema Rani, a housewife, leaving their house in Shakti Enclave, Burari.

A police official said the couple were in touch with their lawyer and were on their way to seek anticipatory bail from a court. But before they could do so, Khakha and his wife were arrested. Khakha has been accused of repeatedly raping the class 12 girl between 2020 and 2021.

The victim had met the accused at a church. Following her father’s passing in 2020, she got into depression. The accused, who had already befriended her, took her to his house on the pretext of helping her.

The girl told the police that between October 2020 and February 2021, when she was with her “guardian” who lived in Burari, she was raped several times.

An FIR of rape read with sections of the POCSO Act was lodged against the accused and his wife.

Also on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had passed the order to suspend Khakha.

According to the police, when the victim got pregnant, she was threatened with dire consequences by the accused. When she narrated the ordeal to Khakha’s wife, she sent her son to buy abortion pills, which were given to the victim. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Dharna

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal continued her ‘dharna’ at the hospital in Delhi where the minor girl, who was allegedly raped by a senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, has been admitted. The DCW chief alleged that she had not been allowed to meet the minor victim or her family since Monday morning.

“I am here since morning but till now Delhi police have not allowed me to meet the survivor and her family. NCPCR was allowed but DCW is not being allowed. I will not go until they allow me to meet the survivor. I want to know whether she is getting all possible help or not, whether she is getting proper treatment or not,” Maliwal said.

