New Delhi: After almost ten years, Delhi MLAs is likely to see a hike in their salary as the Arvind Kejriwal-led government have proposed for the same. The Delhi MLAs, who now draws salary of Rs 54,000 per month, is likely to see their salary rise to Rs 90,000 per month. This comes with the central government approving the the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation’s proposal for a pay hike from the current Rs 54,000. The salary and allowances of Delhi MLAs were last revised in 2011.Also Read - Raise Your Toast! Delhi Govt To Allow Bars To Serve Liquor Till 3 AM. Details Here

The Centre’s approval to the Delhi government’s proposal came after about seven years, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

When will Delhi MLAs receive revised salary of Rs 90,000 per month

The Delhi MLAs may not get the revised salary this month as the proposal needs final approval from the state Legislative Assembly. The MLAs will get the revised salary and allowances only after the matter gets the nod of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and a notification is issued by the government, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj said. “This will be placed before the Delhi Assembly,” he told a press conference at the party headquarters.

The proposal was pending before the Centre for seven years. “The Delhi MLAs have been getting the lowest salary in the country,” the AAP leader said.

How much exactly will Delhi MLAs get according to revised salary

At present, the MLAs in Delhi get altogether Rs 54,000 per month — Rs 12,000 as salary and the remaining as various allowances. After the revision, the monthly salary will be Rs 30,000. Along with the allowances, it will be Rs 90,000 per month.

How Kejriwal govt pushed for salary hike of Delhi MLAs

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed its government in 2015, it brought a bill in the Assembly to raise the salary of the legislators. The bill was later sent to the Centre after it was passed by the assembly.

In August last year, the Arvind Kejriwal government approved a proposal to increase the salary and allowances of the MLAs by 66 per cent as suggested by the Centre, but expressed discontent that they were still among the lowest-paid legislators in the country.

The proposal to increase the existing monthly salary and allowances of the legislator from a total of Rs 54,000 to Rs 90,000 was approved by the Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal.

The Kejriwal government had requested the Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) that the salary and allowances of Delhi MLAs should be at par with those from other states.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said MLAs of the state will get a salary hike but also suggested that it should be in parity with the salaries of other state legislators. “Last time, the salary was increased in 2011, and we presented the proposed hike to the Centre in 2015 but it was turned down. We projected Rs 1,80,000 in 2015. In 2021, the Centre gave a proposal that if the cabinet accepts the proposal then the Delhi cabinet has to give approval,” Goel told ANI.

Goel mentioned the proposal which came from the Center has been truncated and last time, the salary of MLAs was increased in the year 2011. After the Centre’s approval, now the bill for increasing the salary of MLAs will be brought in the next session of the Delhi Assembly.

(With inputs from Agencies)