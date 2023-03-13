Home

Salary Hiked For Delhi MLAs by Over 66%: Here’s How Much They Will Get Per Month

Salary Hike Latest News: As per the notification, the basic salary of the legislators has increased from Rs 12,000 monthly to Rs 30,000 and that of ministers from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.

Apart from this, the salary and allowances of the chief minister and ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip, and leader of the opposition have also been increased from the existing Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,70,000 per month.

Delhi MLAs Salary Hike Latest Update: After the approval of the President of India to the Members of the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Salaries, Allowance, Pension) Act, 1994, the Department of Law, Justice & Legislative Affairs at the Delhi government has issued a notification to amend salaries, allowance, pension, Delhi MLAs.

According to the notification, Delhi MLAs got a 66.67% hike in salary and allowances and will now get Rs 90,000 monthly salary instead of Rs 54,000 earlier.

Check Notification Here:

As per the notification, the basic salary of the legislators has increased from Rs 12,000 monthly to Rs 30,000 and that of ministers from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per month. The daily allowance has also increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

In this regard, the Delhi government’s law, justice, and legislative affairs department issued a notification on Thursday for the salary and allowances hike. Interestingly, this is the first such salary revision since 2011.

The salary hike for the Delhi MLAs came into effect from February 14 when the President gave her assent to the move.

Earlier, the Delhi assembly had passed five bills seeking a hike in salaries and allowances for Delhi ministers and MLAs in July 2022. In this regard, both AAP and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers, supported the bills that were later sent to the President through Delhi’s lieutenant governor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.