New Delhi: The residents of the national capital on Wednesday witnessed ‘moderate fog’, as earlier predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Delhi-Meerut Highway Blocked For 4 Hours, Transport Services Affected

Meanwhile, a thick layer of fog also enveloped several parts of Delhi this morning including GT Karnal Road and the Ghazipur area. Also Read - Delhi Temperature Dips Below 10 Degrees, Zero Visibility in Some Areas

The overall air quality was recorded at 367 as it remained in the ‘very poor’ category this morning. According to Central Pollution Control Board data estimate updated at 10 am, most of the areas in the national capital including Anand Vihar, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal-3), Pusa Road, RK Puram, Rohini, ITO recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 394, 363, 320, 378, 382 and 347 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Yesterday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) predicted “very poor” air quality in parts of the national capital for two days.

‘Very Poor’ AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the ‘Severe’ category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

(With Agency inputs)