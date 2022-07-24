New Delhi: India on Sunday reported its fourth monkeypox case in Delhi, a day after the World Health Organisation declared the disease a “global health emergency”. This is the first monkeypox case reported in Delhi, the Health Ministry confirmed. The patient is a 31-year-old man with no travel history. He is now being treated at the Maulana Azad Medical College, hospital with fever and skin lesions.Also Read - Monkeypox: Delhi Man With No Travel History Tests Positive; WHO Declares Emergency | LIVE Updates

Delhi’s first monkeypox case: India’s tally at 4

A 31-year-old man with no travel history in Delhi has reported its first case of monkeypox.

The patient has been admitted at the Maulana Azad Medical College and is now undergoing treatment there.

Symptoms – The patients’ symptoms include fever and skin lesions.

The patient, a resident of West Delhi, was admitted to the hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The man had reportedly attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

The three other COVID cases in India have been reported in Kerala.

Monkeypox: WHO declare ‘global health emergency’

The expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that qualifies as a global emergency, the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday, a declaration that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines. Also Read - Monkeypox Declared Global Health Emergency By WHO: Do India Need To Worry?

A global emergency is WHO’s highest level of alert but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. Similar declarations were made for the Zika virus in 2016 in Latin America and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Also Read - Monkeypox Virus Could Become Entrenched as New STD in the US

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected from Thailand.