Delhi Monkeypox Cases: Delhi on Saturday reported its fifth monkeypox patient after a woman admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital tested positive. Dr. Suresh Kumar said that sample of a 22-year-old woman tested positive on Friday and she is currently under observation in the hospital. He also mentioned that patient has no recent travel history, but had travelled one month ago. “One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive, at present 4 patients are admitted and one has been discharged. Total five cases of Monkey pox has been reported in Delhi. She came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her,” Dr Kumar told news agency ANI.Also Read - Monkeypox: Delhi's 2nd Suspect With Travel History Admitted To LNJP Hospital; Niti Aayog Says No Need To Panic

Delhi confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 24 this year, a day after it was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation. The central government had released a host of guidelines to check the virus spread in India, including those at the entry points to the country.

International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, dead or live wild animals, and others.

The first case of monkeypox in India was reported from Kerala’s Kollam district on July 14. According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.