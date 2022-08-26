Monkeypox in India: Five monkeypox patients in Delhi denied homosexual or bisexual exposure while three cases reported a history of heterosexual contact, according to a preliminary study done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.Also Read - Man Tests Positive For Monkeypox, COVID And HIV At The Same Time. He Reported THESE Symptoms...

“Cases 2, 3 and 5 shared the history of heterosexual contact within 21 days of onset of symptoms not under influence of drugs or alcohol. Cases 1 and 4 had denied any sexual contact,” the study stated.

“All the cases denied a history of same sex contact or bisexual contact. This report describes the five cases of human monkeypox infection detected from India without any international travel history,” the study said.

Delhi monkeypox patients: What ICMR study said | Key Points