Top Recommended Stories
Mughal Gardens At Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed As ‘Amrti Udyan’ To Mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Mughal Garden At Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed As 'Amrti Udyan' To Mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’: Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.