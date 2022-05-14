New Delhi: The Delhi Police have shared the latest information about the Delhi Mundka fire incident on Saturday late morning.Also Read - Delhi Mundka Fire: 24 Women, 5 Men Missing; ‘Not a Single Political Representative Visited Hospital’, Rue Relatives

"As many as 25 out of the 27 retrieved bodies from the site of the fire incident that took place in a four-story building near Mundka metro station in New Delhi have not yet been identified," said an official.

"Rescue mission is on. NDRF is checking if there are more bodies. 27 bodies have been recovered so far, but 25 of them haven't been identified. The forensic team will check DNA samples while 27-28 missing complaints have been registered," said DCP Outer District, Sameer Sharma.

A total of 50 people have been rescued so far, said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the ongoing search operation that began on Friday night is likely to be completed soon, according to a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official. The NDRF reached the spot and began the search and rescue operation last night soon after the fire incident.

“The search operation is going on continuously. We have found small parts of bodies on the second floor. I think the search operation would be complete in 3-4 hours,” said Vikash Saini, Assistant Commandant, NDRF.

A help desk has been set up at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to provide all available and correct information to those whose family members are missing or injured and admitted to the hospital.

According to the notice by the District Magistrate (West) office, the people can ascertain about the missing persons or inform the desk about such persons on the helpline number 011-25195529, 011-25100093.

A WhatsApp number has also been rolled out for the purpose which, according to the notice, is +91 7982661695.

