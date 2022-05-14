New Delhi: Two firefighters were among the 27 people who lost their lives in the massive fire that broke out in a four-storey building near the Mundka Metro Station in West Delhi on Friday evening, police said while the number of injured is said to be 12.Also Read - Delhi Fire: PM Modi Expresses Condolence, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation Each For Kin of Deceased

The injured have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Also Read - Heatwave Broils Parts of Delhi, Mercury Crosses 46 Degrees at Najafgarh; Alert Issued For Weekend

At least 60 people have been rescued from the building and some were still trapped inside, said the police adding that the identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Delhi Fire Kills 27: President, Vice President, Others Express Condolence, Pray For Recovery of The Injured

The Delhi Fire Service had to deploy cranes to rescue the trapped. The smoke from the fire spread to the entire building and some people jumped off through the windows to save themselves, while some others used ropes to climb down.

Harish Goel and Varun Goel, the owners of the company, have been detained, said police. Manish Lakra, the owner of the building, which did not have safety clearance from the fire department, is on the run, added police.

While the fire broke out around 4.40 pm on Friday, the extent of the toll became clear only by night, as rescuers managed to douse the flames considerably and enter the premises, only to find charred bodies inside.

DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District said 50 persons had been rescued so far. The building had office spaces for several companies and the fire broke out on the first floor, which housed a company that manufactured CCTV cameras and routers. The windows of the building had to be broken to rescue people, said Sharma while the police said that some people were still trapped in the building.

