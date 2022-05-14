New Delhi: The death toll in the Mundka fire tragedy may further increase as search operation teams have found more charred remains from the second floor of the building near Mundka metro station. Fatalities currently stand at 27.Also Read - Delhi Fire: PM Modi Expresses Condolence, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation Each For Kin of Deceased

"The search operation is going on continuously. We have found small parts of bodies on the second floor. I think the search operation would complete in 3-4 hours," said Vikash Saini, Assistant Commandant, NDRF at the site of Mundka fire incident.

Delhi Mundka Fire LIVE Updates

19 people are still missing after the fire at the building in Mundka was doused.

NDRF continues the search operation in the building in Mundka where a fire broke out yesterday.

The death toll in the Mundka fire tragedy is likely to go up as search operation teams have found more charred remains from the second floor of the ill-fated four-storey building. “The death toll may likely go up,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg was quoted as saying by IANS on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be visiting the site of Mundka fire incident later this morning.

Two firefighters were among the 27 people who lost their lives in the massive fire that broke out in a four-storey building near the Mundka Metro Station in West Delhi on Friday evening, police said while the number of injured is said to be 12.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday carried out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building near the Mundka metro station.

The relatives of the people, who were inside the building at the time of the Mundka fire, are still clueless and unable to find their loved ones on Saturday because the bodies have been charred to such an extent that it is difficult to establish whether the burned remains were of a man or a woman.

The bodies would be identified with the help of forensic teams.

A Help Desk has been set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where people injured in Friday’s Mundka fire are admitted.

Civil Defence Officer, SP Tomar said, “This is to help the people whose loved ones are missing or injured so that they get the correct info.”

The injured have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

At least 60 people have been rescued from the building and some were still trapped inside, said the police adding that the identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

The Delhi Fire Service had to deploy cranes to rescue the trapped. The smoke from the fire spread to the entire building and some people jumped off through the windows to save themselves, while some others used ropes to climb down.

Harish Goel and Varun Goel, the owners of the company, have been detained, said police. Manish Lakra, the owner of the building, which did not have safety clearance from the fire department, is on the run, added police. Lakra resided on the top floor and went absconding after the incident, an official said on Saturday.

It is yet to be determined whether he was present in the building at the time of the incident. “His whereabouts are still unknown,” said an official, adding that searches are on to nab him.

An NDRF official said charred body parts and remains were found in several places while carrying out search and rescue operations in the building. Forensic teams will conduct DNA tests to identify the deceased, he said.

Most of the people were present on the second floor of the building at the time of the incident. The fire first broke out on the first floor of the building which houses a CCTV and router manufacturing company.

(With agency inputs)