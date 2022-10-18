New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday approved the delimitation committee’s final report on redrawing the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The delimitation, opposed by AAP, is likely to scale up the hostilities between the Centre and the state. On Monday, the delimitation committee submitted to the Centre the final report on redrawing the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will now issue a notification and the delimitation exercise will be completed, they said.

According to sources, the move will now pave the way for the Delhi Municipal Corporation election as after the final delimitation order, the Centre is likely to direct the state election commission to initiate the poll process.

Sources said the final report was submitted to the MHA on Monday evening after disposing off all objections and suggestions on the draft report.

Following the delimitation exercise, the number of municipal wards in Delhi will be 250. The committee had received over 1,700 suggestions and objections to the draft report on the delimitation of wards in Delhi.

To recall, the election, initially scheduled for March was postponed, with the Centre saying it wants to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

There will now be 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi — down from 272 — of which 42 will be reserved for the Scheduled Castes.