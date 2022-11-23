Delhi Murder: Drug Addict Man Kills Entire Family In Palam Area, Arrested

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (42), Darshan Saini (40), Urvashi (22) and Deewano Devi (75).

Delhi Murder: Four Family Members Stabbed To Death In House In Palam Area

Delhi Crime News: Four members of a family including two sisters, their father and their grandmother were stabbed to death in a house in Palam area. Reportedly, the accused, who was unemployed since Diwali, was under the influence of drugs when he committed the murders.

The accused, is identified as 25-year-old Keshav and was recently released from the Drugs Addiction centre. Sharing details of the horrific incident, the police said that the accused used a sharp object to slit their throats as well as stabbed them multiple times.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (42), Darshan Saini (40), Urvashi (22) and Deewano Devi (75). The bodies of his parents were found in the bathroom, while those of his sister and grandmother were found in separate rooms.

The police said they got information about the incident on Tuesday night around 10:30 pm. After getting the information, they rushed to the spot and caught the accused who was trying to flee.

Police informed that the accused had a fight with his family members over not having a stable job. “The motive for the crime (as emerged from the initial investigation) appears to be a quarrel with family members as the accused did not have a stable job,” the police said.

Kuldeep, a relative of the deceased family said, “I returned home around 9.15-9.30pm. 10 minutes later, I heard my cousin Urvashi scream for help. I went upstairs & knocked on the door. We tried to break it open. My cousin Keshav called us out from inside & told us to go away, saying “it is a family matter”.

“I called up my uncle and Police. When they came, tried to break open the door. Amid this, I heard someone jump down. I ran downstairs and saw my cousin Keshav trying to escape on a scooty. I caught him and handed him over to Police. We discovered that he has murdered them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case under section 302 IPC at the Palam police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.