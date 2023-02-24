Home

One Missed Call Helps Crack Murder Mystery Of 11- Year-Old-Girl In Delhi

The case of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted and killed on February 9 in Delhi's Nangloi area has been solved by a missed call received on her mother's phone.

Delhi: Unknown numbers are the least people take interest in due to increased spam calls. But who knew that a missed call, not un-noticed could help a mother trace down the culprit who killed her daughter. The case of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted and killed on February 9 in Delhi’s Nangloi area has been solved by a missed call received on her mother’s phone.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Rohit alias Vinod, has been arrested for the murder of the 11-year girl, according to police.

How a missed call solved a murder?

On February 9, the girl left home for school around 7: 30 am. Usually she was dropped off by her brother, but on that day she went by bus. When she did not return till 11.00 pm, her family started searching for her but to no avail. When the girl did not return home till evening, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The girl’s parents suspected that their daughter was abducted, and on the basis of which a case under IPC section 363 was registered against unidentified persons on February 10.

The girl’s mother said that she had received a missed call at around 11.50 am, and when she called back the number was switched off. Immediately the police traced down the location of the same number, and were able to apprehend the accused after 12 days of investigation.

“A suspected mobile number was figured out during the course of investigation and raids were conducted in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh through electronic surveillance,” officials said.

A confession

The accused was apprehended on February 21 and disclosed that he met the girl on February 9 and befriended her.

“He took the girl to a secluded place in the Ghevra Mor area, where he killed her and dumped her body,” the police said. The accused took the police team to the spot and the decomposed body of the girl was recovered from Mundka village.

According to officials, the crime team and FSL team were called and the body was sent for postmortem examination.

Delhi police officials said that it would have been difficult for them to solve the case if there was no ‘missed call’ on the mobile of the victim’s mother. “Though the exact motive of the killing is yet to be ascertained. A postmortem report will confirm any sexual assault with the girl,” senior officials with the police said.

“She was the only sister among four brothers. Everyone in the house loved her very much,” her mother said. The girl’s father demanded strict action against the accused.

Further proceedings into the case were on.

