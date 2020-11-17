New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital and nearby areas improved on Tuesday just a day after reports of drastic improvement in air quality in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon surfaced. Delhiites today relaxed a bit as they could comparatively breathed better after consistently battling the severe level of air quality which persisted over a week. Also Read - Delhi's COVID Surge Worst in The World; Centre Readies Fight Plan, Directs Airlifting of 75 Doctors & 250 Paramedics

The relief for Delhi-NCR came after concentration of major air pollutants got washed off from the skies, due to western disturbance.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 205 in R K Puram, 208 in Ashok Vihar, 192 in Bawana, 189 in Okhla Phase-2, 186 in Rohini and 173 in Anand Vihar, as most of them were in 'poor' and 'moderate' categories as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

However, the Delhi-NCR region witnessed a thin layer of smog this morning, reducing visibility in various parts of the city. Speaking to ANI, locals from Delhi’s ITO area said, “Recent rains helped. Used to feel breathing difficulty and irritation in eyes, it’s better now.”

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain in the “moderate” and “poor” categories for the next two days.

The air quality improved two days after the region received a surprise shower, cool surface wind and relatively less stubble burning activity in the vicinity of the national capital.