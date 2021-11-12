New Delhi: The air quality in the city deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category again on Friday morning , with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking at 390, according to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The air quality of the Capital has been in the ‘severe’ level for five out of seven days after Deepavali, official data show.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Gripped by Season's First Smog Episode, Could be Longest in 4 Years: CSE Report

On Thursday, the AQI was at 411 when the Central Pollution Control Board released its 4pm pollution bulletin, and by 10pm, it had risen to 431 with average PM10 and PM2.5 pollutant levels nearing the emergency threshold.

The emergency threshold is when PM10 concentrations cross 500ug/m3 and PM2.5 300ug/m3. Also Read - Air Quality Continues to be 'Severe' in Delhi-NCR for Third Consecutive Day

Officials said a depression over Bay of Bengal and calm northwesterly winds led to accumulation of pollutants. This was the fifth “severe” air day recorded this month.

AQI Likely to deteriorate

The overall quality of air in the national capital is expected to deteriorate, according to the Centre-run pollution monitoring system. “Winds at transport level (925 MB) have reduced today but no change in wind direction, so the air quality remained in the same category of ‘very poor’. It is likely to be in the ‘upper end of very poor’ to ‘severe’ category for the next two days,” SAFAR said in its bulletin on Thursday.

As per the forecast, tomorrow (November 12), the concentration of PM10 particles is expected to be at 445 while PM2.5 is expected to be at 272, both falling in the ‘severe’ category.