Coal, Other Unapproved Fuels Banned In Delhi-NCR; Hefty Penalty For Violators. Details Inside

The authorities have been directed to make sure the ban is properly implemented and close down industries and commercial establishments using unapproved fuels, including coal, without giving them any show-cause notice.

Ban on Coal, Other Unapproved Fuels Comes into Force in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR: The central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management said (CAQM) on Sunday announced a stringent ban on the usage of coal and other unapproved fuel in the Delhi-NCR region. However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed. The ban is part of a comprehensive policy released by the CAQM in July last year.

Violators To Be Fined Heavily

A heavy fine will be levied on the defaulting units, a CAQM official said. The officials said that the panel had announced the ban six months ago and provided enough time for the industries to shift to cleaner fuels.

Exceptions To This Ban

Firewood and biomass briquettes can be used for religious purposes and cremation, and wood or bamboo charcoal can be used for tandoors and grills of hotels, restaurants, banquet halls (with emission control systems) and open eateries or dhabas. The use of wood charcoal for cloth ironing is allowed. The use of low-sulphur coal is also allowed in captive thermal power plants