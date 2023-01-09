Delhi-NCR May Feel Respite From Cold Wave From THIS Date. Deets Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi-NCR, which has been battling with severe coldwave for the past few days, will get a respite from the harsh weather soon.

The temperature in Delhi-NCR continue to hover around 2-4 degree Celsius for the past few days. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR has been battling with severe coldwave as freezing fog over the capital refused to settle down. Poor visibility in the region has delayed flights, trains and even affected road traffic. The temperature in Delhi-NCR continue to hover around 2-4 degree Celsius for the past few days. The million dollar question, that has been on the mind of the residents, is – when will be relieved from this harsh weather? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi-NCR region may see a slight rise in minimum temperature in the next few days.

When Will Delhi-NCR Get Relief From Freezing Temperature

Residents may get a respite from the coldwave from January 10 (Tuesday), according to the weather agency. “Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on 10 January, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India,” the IMD said.

#WATCH | Thick layer of fog covers the national capital this morning lowering visibility. Visuals from South Moti Bagh, Delhi pic.twitter.com/6cTn2QSP0T — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

The IMD further said, “Cold wave conditions in the region of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana will subside after January 9.”

On Monday, Delhi’s Safdarjung area recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius at around 5.30 am. The minimum temperature at Lodhi Road was recorded at two degrees Celsius.

Around 29 trains have been delayed by two to five hours due to foggy weather, a railway official said. Around 15 flights were delayed and one flight was diverted due to bad weather, officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said.