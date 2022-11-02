Delhi-NCR air quality: The air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR. On Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 406 in Noida (UP) in the ‘Severe’ category, 346 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the ‘Very Poor’ category and 350 near Delhi Airport T3 in the ‘Very Poor’ category.Also Read - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘I'll Beg On Streets To Find Money’ For THIS Reason

Delhi’s overall AQI is currently at 354 (Very Poor category). Also Read - Traffic Diversions Announced in Delhi, Noida Today: Check Alternate Routes Here

As air quality started deteriorating, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday directed the Delhi government to intensify preventive measures and consider deploying water sprinklers and anti-smog guns round-the-clock to check spiralling air pollution levels in the city.

The development comes as the layer of acrid smog persisting over Delhi thickened on Tuesday amid calmer winds and raging farm fires in Punjab, with the city recording a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 424, the worst this year.

At a review meeting with senior officials of the Delhi government, the commission suggested that they intensify measures to control dust pollution and increase the frequency of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns.

“Since construction is banned for now, the city government can utilise the anti-smog guns and sprinklers available with these agencies,” a CAQM official said.