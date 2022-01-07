New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell for the national capitol today as Delhi-NCR is likely to receive light rain or drizzle, with a generally cloudy sky throughout the day, showed its latest forecast on Friday (January 7).Also Read - As Severe Cold Wave Grips Delhi-NCR, Homeless Take Refuge in Night Shelters

The maximum and minimum temperatures for Friday were pegged at 20 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature is expected to fall to 8 degrees Celsius on Sunday due to the rains.

Earlier this week, the IMD had said that the weather is likely to remain the same until January 9, with no cold wave conditions over north India.

Minimum temperatures are above normal by 3-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central India and Gujarat and near normal over rest parts of north India. “Minimum temperatures are above normal by 3-6°C over most parts of Northwest & central India and Gujarat and near normal over rest parts of North India,” the IMD said.

Wet spell over Northwest & Central India till 9th January:

♦ A fresh WD lies as a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan & neigh. at lower tropospheric levels with a trough aloft in middle & upper tropospheric levels along Long. 56°E to the north of Lat. 24°N. pic.twitter.com/3qyFu81oe6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 6, 2022

In a bulletin, the weather department said that an intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India and under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood on January 7.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan/Muzaffarabad on Friday and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on Saturday. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on January 8 and 9 and over Uttarakhand on January 8. Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, north Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh till January 9 and decrease significantly thereafter.

Visibility(in meters) Ganganagar, Gwalior and Agra 0-25each; Allahabad and Malda 50each; Purnea and Jaisalmer 200 each @ndmaindia @moesgoi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 7, 2022

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail are very likely over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during Friday, and Saturday, over west Madhya Pradesh till January 8 and over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from January 8 till 10.

Rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh is likely to increase from January 10 with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu.

There would be dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim during next two days and over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, west Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 24 hours.