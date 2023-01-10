After Suffering Longest Cold Wave In 10 Years, Delhi Gets Slight Relief Today. Check IMD Forecast Here

Delhi Weather Report: January 10

Delhi-NCR-North India Weather Update, January 10: Delhi, on Tuesday morning, witnessed a slight relief from the biting cold and dense fog after suffering a long spell of cold waves. This winter, the national capital witnessed one of the longest spells of cold waves in the past 10 years. Though Delhi woke up to a foggy morning, the sky is likely to clear around the afternoon and also there will be some relief from the biting cold, according to IMD forecasts.

Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4°C, and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C till 8.30 am. Visibility in the Palam area was recorded at 50 metres and Safdarjung at 200 metres, said IMD.

The met department expects dense fog to continue till Wednesday although its intensity and span are expected to decrease by Tuesday night.

This Winter, Delhi Sees Longest Spell Of Cold Wave In 10 Years

The mercury in Delhi plunged deep just as we entered the new year 2023. The five cold-wave days in a row so far are the longest continuous period of extremely low temperatures in Delhi since 2013, when, too, the spell lasted for five days.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than most hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including Chamba (8.7 degrees), Dalhousie (9 degrees), Dharamshala (9.2 degrees), Shimla (10.3 degrees), Manali (6 degrees), Kangra (8.9 degrees), Dehradun (6.5 degrees), Mussoorie (11.3 degrees), Nainital (6 degrees), Mukteshwar (7.6 degrees) and Tehri (9.2 degrees), according to the IMD.

Several Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late

36 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. pic.twitter.com/qHyZuXkQZW — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

Several Flights At Delhi Airport Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) are delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital.

The visibility levels were reduced to 50 metres at Palam and 25 metres at the Safdarjung observatory and the Ridge weather station early in the morning, an official of the IMD said.

IMD Forecast For North India

As forecasted, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

“Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at 0530 hours IST on 10.01.2023,” Tweeted India Meteorological Department.

“Visibility (in meter) recorded at 0530 hours IST of 10.01.2023: Bhatinda and Agra – 0 each. Jammu division, Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Ambala, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur and Bhagalpur – 25 each. Hissar, Delhi-Palam, Baharaich, Gaya, Purnea and Kailashahar – 50,” Tweeted IMD.