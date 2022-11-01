AQI: Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 444 in Noida (UP) in the ‘Severe’ category, 594 in Dhirpur (Delhi) in the ‘Severe’ category, and 391 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the ‘Very Poor’ category. Delhi’s overall AQI this morning at 385 (Very Poor category).Also Read - Delhi: Fire NOC Mandatory For Small Restaurants, PGs. Deets Inside

Delhi government has set up 586 teams to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital in view of worsening air quality. Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, said on Sunday, experts have forecast that wind speed and direction will become unfavourable from November 1 which will push the air quality index into the ‘severe’ category. Also Read - Patna To Deoghar Direct Flight Gets DGCA Slot, Now 2 For Ranchi, Direct Flight For Surat

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has put a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the capital and National Capital Region. Barring a few projects, no activities pertaining to the construction or demolition of buildings would be allowed in Delhi NCR. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Pollution: GRAP Stage III Kicks In. What All It Will Impact

The commission has also directed for the implementation of Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity is classified under four stages depending on the air quality in Delhi. Stage I in a case of ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300), Stage II for ‘very poor’ air quality, Stage III for ‘severe’ air quality (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV for ‘severe plus’ air quality (AQI>450).