New Delhi: The overall air quality of the national capital continues to be in the “Very Poor” category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 on Sunday Morning. The Commission for Air Quality Management on Saturday decided to implement measures under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan in view of the worsening air quality in the Delhi-NCR. This is after the city reported the same category starting from Friday night and carrying on to Saturday when some areas reported a “severe” category of air quality, such as Anand Vihar where the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 464.Also Read - Air Pollution: Delhi Becomes 2nd Most Polluted City After Lahore, AQI Closes To 350
Measures Taken Under GRAP Stage III
Also Read - Delhi's Air Quality Stands at 259 AQI, Least Polluted in 7 Years on Diwali Eve, But... Also Read - Day Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Plummets to 'Poor' Category; Here's How to Protect Your Health
- Ban on all construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects.
- Mining activities will also not be allowed in the region.
- Stage III also bans the operation of batching plants; laying of sewer lines, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling through an open trench system.
- States may impose restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR considering the worsening air quality.
- Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers not operating on clean fuels, and mining and associated activities in the NCR have also been banned.
- Industries not running on approved fuels in industrial areas having PNG infrastructure and supply have to be shut down.
- In industrial areas not having PNG infrastructure and supply, industries not using approved fuels can operate only for five days a week.
- Paper and pulp processing, distilleries and captive thermal power plants are to remain inoperative on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Paddy/rice processing units to remain inoperative on Mondays and Tuesdays.
- Textile/garments and apparel including dyeing processes to remain inoperative on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
- Other industries not falling in the above-noted categories remain inoperative on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Under stage III, the frequency of mechanised/vacuum-based sweeping of roads has to be intensified.
- Authorities are required to sprinkle water and use dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads, hotspots, and heavy traffic corridors and dispose of the collected dust at designated sites or landfills.
- Authorities are required to intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.